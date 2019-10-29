Ex-Dividend Reminder: Goodyear Tire & Rubber, Hexcel and Unilever

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/19, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT), Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL), and Unilever N.V. (Symbol: UN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/2/19, Hexcel Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 11/8/19, and Unilever N.V. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4516 on 12/4/19. As a percentage of GT's recent stock price of $16.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when GT shares open for trading on 10/31/19. Similarly, investors should look for HXL to open 0.23% lower in price and for UN to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GT, HXL, and UN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (Symbol: GT):



Hexcel Corp. (Symbol: HXL):



Unilever N.V. (Symbol: UN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.87% for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., 0.92% for Hexcel Corp., and 3.11% for Unilever N.V..

In Tuesday trading, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. shares are currently down about 1.3%, Hexcel Corp. shares are trading flat, and Unilever N.V. shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

