Ex-Dividend Reminder: Golden Ocean Group, PVH and La-Z-Boy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/6/22, Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL), PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), and La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Golden Ocean Group Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 9/14/22, PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 9/28/22, and La-Z-Boy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.165 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of GOGL's recent stock price of $9.81, this dividend works out to approximately 6.12%, so look for shares of Golden Ocean Group Ltd to trade 6.12% lower — all else being equal — when GOGL shares open for trading on 9/6/22. Similarly, investors should look for PVH to open 0.07% lower in price and for LZB to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GOGL, PVH, and LZB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (Symbol: GOGL):



PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH):



La-Z-Boy Inc. (Symbol: LZB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 24.46% for Golden Ocean Group Ltd, 0.27% for PVH Corp, and 2.49% for La-Z-Boy Inc..

In Friday trading, Golden Ocean Group Ltd shares are currently down about 0.2%, PVH Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and La-Z-Boy Inc. shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.