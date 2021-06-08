Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Payments, Genpact and Albemarle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/10/21, Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN), Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G), and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Payments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 6/25/21, Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1075 on 6/23/21, and Albemarle Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 7/1/21. As a percentage of GPN's recent stock price of $192.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Global Payments Inc to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when GPN shares open for trading on 6/10/21. Similarly, investors should look for G to open 0.24% lower in price and for ALB to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPN, G, and ALB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Payments Inc (Symbol: GPN):



Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G):



Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for Global Payments Inc, 0.94% for Genpact Ltd, and 0.91% for Albemarle Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Global Payments Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Genpact Ltd shares are off about 0.1%, and Albemarle Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

