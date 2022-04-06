Ex-Dividend Reminder: Global Net Lease, Micron Technology and Elbit Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/8/22, Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL), Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Global Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/18/22, Micron Technology Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/26/22, and Elbit Systems Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/25/22. As a percentage of GNL's recent stock price of $15.60, this dividend works out to approximately 2.56%, so look for shares of Global Net Lease Inc to trade 2.56% lower — all else being equal — when GNL shares open for trading on 4/8/22. Similarly, investors should look for MU to open 0.13% lower in price and for ESLT to open 0.23% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GNL, MU, and ESLT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Global Net Lease Inc (Symbol: GNL):



Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU):



Elbit Systems Ltd. (Symbol: ESLT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.26% for Global Net Lease Inc, 0.54% for Micron Technology Inc., and 0.92% for Elbit Systems Ltd..

In Wednesday trading, Global Net Lease Inc shares are currently down about 1.7%, Micron Technology Inc. shares are down about 3.9%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

