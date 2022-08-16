Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, TPG and HSBC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/22, Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF), Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG), and HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Glaxosmithkline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1625 on 10/6/22, Tpg Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 9/2/22, and HSBC Holdings plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/29/22. As a percentage of GLAXF's recent stock price of $16.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Glaxosmithkline plc to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when GLAXF shares open for trading on 8/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for TPG to open 1.18% lower in price and for HSBC to open 1.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLAXF, TPG, and HSBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF):



Tpg Inc - Class A (Symbol: TPG):



HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.86% for Glaxosmithkline plc, 4.74% for Tpg Inc - Class A, and 5.41% for HSBC Holdings plc.

In Tuesday trading, Glaxosmithkline plc shares are currently down about 2.7%, Tpg Inc - Class A shares are down about 0.5%, and HSBC Holdings plc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

