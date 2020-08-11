Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glaxosmithkline, Church & Dwight and Sturm, Ruger

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/13/20, Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF), Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Glaxosmithkline plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 10/8/20, Church & Dwight Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 9/1/20, and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.42 on 8/28/20. As a percentage of GLAXF's recent stock price of $21.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Glaxosmithkline plc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when GLAXF shares open for trading on 8/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for CHD to open 0.25% lower in price and for RGR to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLAXF, CHD, and RGR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Glaxosmithkline plc (Symbol: GLAXF):



Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD):



Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. (Symbol: RGR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.62% for Glaxosmithkline plc, 1.02% for Church & Dwight Co Inc, and 1.88% for Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Glaxosmithkline plc shares are currently up about 2.5%, Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are down about 0.6%, and Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.