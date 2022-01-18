Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gladstone Land, Gladstone Commercial and TD SYNNEX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/20/22, Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND), Gladstone Commercial Corp (Symbol: GOOD), and TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gladstone Land Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0453 on 1/31/22, Gladstone Commercial Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1254 on 1/31/22, and TD SYNNEX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 1/28/22. As a percentage of LAND's recent stock price of $32.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.14%, so look for shares of Gladstone Land Corp to trade 0.14% lower — all else being equal — when LAND shares open for trading on 1/20/22. Similarly, investors should look for GOOD to open 0.51% lower in price and for SNX to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for LAND, GOOD, and SNX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND):



Gladstone Commercial Corp (Symbol: GOOD):



TD SYNNEX Corp (Symbol: SNX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.66% for Gladstone Land Corp, 6.11% for Gladstone Commercial Corp, and 1.14% for TD SYNNEX Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Gladstone Land Corp shares are currently off about 0.6%, Gladstone Commercial Corp shares are down about 0.2%, and TD SYNNEX Corp shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

