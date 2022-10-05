Ex-Dividend Reminder: Glacier Bancorp, UDR and AT&T

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/7/22, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI), UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR), and AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 10/20/22, UDR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 10/31/22, and AT&T Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2775 on 11/1/22. As a percentage of GBCI's recent stock price of $51.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when GBCI shares open for trading on 10/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for UDR to open 0.91% lower in price and for T to open 1.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GBCI, UDR, and T, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: GBCI):



UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR):



AT&T Inc (Symbol: T):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.57% for Glacier Bancorp, Inc., 3.64% for UDR Inc, and 6.93% for AT&T Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Glacier Bancorp, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.8%, UDR Inc shares are off about 1.6%, and AT&T Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

