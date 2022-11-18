Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gildan Activewear, Marriott International and Viatris

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/22/22, Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR), and Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 12/19/22, Marriott International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/30/22, and Viatris Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 12/16/22. As a percentage of GIL's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Gildan Activewear Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when GIL shares open for trading on 11/22/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAR to open 0.25% lower in price and for VTRS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GIL, MAR, and VTRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL):



Marriott International, Inc. (Symbol: MAR):



Viatris Inc (Symbol: VTRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for Gildan Activewear Inc, 0.99% for Marriott International, Inc., and 4.38% for Viatris Inc.

In Friday trading, Gildan Activewear Inc shares are currently up about 1.1%, Marriott International, Inc. shares are up about 1.2%, and Viatris Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

