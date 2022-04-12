Ex-Dividend Reminder: GFL Environmental, Utz Brands and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/14/22, GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL), Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ), and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GFL Environmental Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.012 on 4/29/22, Utz Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.054 on 4/28/22, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.30 on 5/3/22. As a percentage of GFL's recent stock price of $32.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of GFL Environmental Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when GFL shares open for trading on 4/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for UTZ to open 0.38% lower in price and for CBRL to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GFL, UTZ, and CBRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL):



Utz Brands Inc (Symbol: UTZ):



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.15% for GFL Environmental Inc, 1.52% for Utz Brands Inc, and 4.55% for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.

In Tuesday trading, GFL Environmental Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Utz Brands Inc shares are down about 2.1%, and Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

