Ex-Dividend Reminder: GFL Environmental, Dime Community Bancshares and Graco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/15/22, GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL), Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM), and Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GFL Environmental Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.012 on 7/29/22, Dime Community Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/25/22, and Graco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 8/3/22. As a percentage of GFL's recent stock price of $24.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.05%, so look for shares of GFL Environmental Inc to trade 0.05% lower — all else being equal — when GFL shares open for trading on 7/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for DCOM to open 0.80% lower in price and for GGG to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GFL, DCOM, and GGG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GFL Environmental Inc (Symbol: GFL):



Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM):



Graco Inc (Symbol: GGG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.20% for GFL Environmental Inc, 3.20% for Dime Community Bancshares Inc, and 1.45% for Graco Inc.

In Wednesday trading, GFL Environmental Inc shares are currently off about 1.8%, Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and Graco Inc shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

