Ex-Dividend Reminder: Getty Realty, LTC Properties and Gladstone Land

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/22/21, Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY), LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC), and Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Getty Realty Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 1/6/22, LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 12/31/21, and Gladstone Land Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.0452 on 12/31/21. As a percentage of GTY's recent stock price of $30.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.35%, so look for shares of Getty Realty Corp. to trade 1.35% lower — all else being equal — when GTY shares open for trading on 12/22/21. Similarly, investors should look for LTC to open 0.57% lower in price and for LAND to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GTY, LTC, and LAND, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Getty Realty Corp. (Symbol: GTY):



LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.38% for Getty Realty Corp., 6.84% for LTC Properties, Inc., and 1.80% for Gladstone Land Corp.

In Monday trading, Getty Realty Corp. shares are currently off about 1.8%, LTC Properties, Inc. shares are off about 2.7%, and Gladstone Land Corp shares are off about 2.4% on the day.

