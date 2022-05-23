Ex-Dividend Reminder: GeoPark, Gildan Activewear and Thomson Reuters

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/25/22, GeoPark Ltd (Symbol: GPRK), Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL), and Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GeoPark Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.082 on 6/10/22, Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 6/20/22, and Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 6/15/22. As a percentage of GPRK's recent stock price of $15.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of GeoPark Ltd to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when GPRK shares open for trading on 5/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for GIL to open 0.54% lower in price and for TRI to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPRK, GIL, and TRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GeoPark Ltd (Symbol: GPRK):



Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL):



Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for GeoPark Ltd, 2.18% for Gildan Activewear Inc, and 1.83% for Thomson Reuters Corp.

In Monday trading, GeoPark Ltd shares are currently up about 0.6%, Gildan Activewear Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Thomson Reuters Corp shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.