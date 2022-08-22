Ex-Dividend Reminder: GeoPark, Centerra Gold and Gildan Activewear

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/24/22, GeoPark Ltd (Symbol: GPRK), Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU), and Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GeoPark Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.127 on 9/8/22, Centerra Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 9/8/22, and Gildan Activewear Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.169 on 9/19/22. As a percentage of GPRK's recent stock price of $12.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of GeoPark Ltd to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when GPRK shares open for trading on 8/24/22. Similarly, investors should look for CGAU to open 1.53% lower in price and for GIL to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPRK, CGAU, and GIL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GeoPark Ltd (Symbol: GPRK):



Centerra Gold Inc (Symbol: CGAU):



Gildan Activewear Inc (Symbol: GIL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.92% for GeoPark Ltd, 6.11% for Centerra Gold Inc, and 2.14% for Gildan Activewear Inc.

In Monday trading, GeoPark Ltd shares are currently off about 1.4%, Centerra Gold Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Gildan Activewear Inc shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.