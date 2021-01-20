Ex-Dividend Reminder: GEO Group, Diversified Healthcare Trust and Simulations Plus

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/22/21, GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO), Diversified Healthcare Trust (Symbol: DHC), and Simulations Plus Inc. (Symbol: SLP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GEO Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/1/21, Diversified Healthcare Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 2/18/21, and Simulations Plus Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 2/1/21. As a percentage of GEO's recent stock price of $8.87, this dividend works out to approximately 2.82%, so look for shares of GEO Group Inc to trade 2.82% lower — all else being equal — when GEO shares open for trading on 1/22/21. Similarly, investors should look for DHC to open 0.23% lower in price and for SLP to open 0.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GEO, DHC, and SLP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO):



Diversified Healthcare Trust (Symbol: DHC):



Simulations Plus Inc. (Symbol: SLP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.28% for GEO Group Inc , 0.90% for Diversified Healthcare Trust, and 0.33% for Simulations Plus Inc..

In Wednesday trading, GEO Group Inc shares are currently down about 2.3%, Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are trading flat, and Simulations Plus Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

