Ex-Dividend Reminder: Genuine Parts, Tootsie Roll Industries and Wingstop

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/4/21, Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC), Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR), and Wingstop Inc (Symbol: WING) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Genuine Parts Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.815 on 4/1/21, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/26/21, and Wingstop Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/26/21. As a percentage of GPC's recent stock price of $107.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Genuine Parts Co. to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when GPC shares open for trading on 3/4/21. Similarly, investors should look for TR to open 0.29% lower in price and for WING to open 0.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPC, TR, and WING, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.04% for Genuine Parts Co., 1.16% for Tootsie Roll Industries Inc, and 0.40% for Wingstop Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Genuine Parts Co. shares are currently off about 0.9%, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Wingstop Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

