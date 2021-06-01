Ex-Dividend Reminder: Genuine Parts, Kimberly-Clark and LCI Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/3/21, Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC), Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB), and LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Genuine Parts Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.815 on 7/1/21, Kimberly-Clark Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.14 on 7/2/21, and LCI Industries will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 6/18/21. As a percentage of GPC's recent stock price of $131.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Genuine Parts Co. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when GPC shares open for trading on 6/3/21. Similarly, investors should look for KMB to open 0.87% lower in price and for LCII to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GPC, KMB, and LCII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC):



Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB):



LCI Industries (Symbol: LCII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.47% for Genuine Parts Co., 3.47% for Kimberly-Clark Corp., and 2.42% for LCI Industries.

In Tuesday trading, Genuine Parts Co. shares are currently up about 0.6%, Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares are up about 0.6%, and LCI Industries shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

