Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gentex, General Mills and Rent-A-Center

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/9/20, Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX), General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS), and Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gentex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 7/22/20, General Mills Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.49 on 8/3/20, and Rent-A-Center Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 7/28/20. As a percentage of GNTX's recent stock price of $26.08, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%, so look for shares of Gentex Corp. to trade 0.46% lower — all else being equal — when GNTX shares open for trading on 7/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for GIS to open 0.79% lower in price and for RCII to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GNTX, GIS, and RCII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gentex Corp. (Symbol: GNTX):



General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS):



Rent-A-Center Inc. (Symbol: RCII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.84% for Gentex Corp., 3.15% for General Mills Inc, and 4.35% for Rent-A-Center Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Gentex Corp. shares are currently down about 0.6%, General Mills Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Rent-A-Center Inc. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

