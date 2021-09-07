Ex-Dividend Reminder: Genpact, Newmont Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/9/21, Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G), Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM), and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1075 on 9/24/21, Newmont Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 9/23/21, and Occidental Petroleum Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/15/21. As a percentage of G's recent stock price of $51.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Genpact Ltd to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when G shares open for trading on 9/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for NEM to open 0.93% lower in price and for OXY to open 0.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for G, NEM, and OXY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G):



Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM):



Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Genpact Ltd, 3.71% for Newmont Corp, and 0.15% for Occidental Petroleum Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Genpact Ltd shares are currently off about 1%, Newmont Corp shares are off about 0.6%, and Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.