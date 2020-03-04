Ex-Dividend Reminder: Genpact, General Electric and Kansas City Southern

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/20, Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G), General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), and Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Genpact Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0975 on 3/18/20, General Electric Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 4/27/20, and Kansas City Southern will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 4/8/20. As a percentage of G's recent stock price of $39.68, this dividend works out to approximately 0.25%, so look for shares of Genpact Ltd to trade 0.25% lower — all else being equal — when G shares open for trading on 3/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for GE to open 0.09% lower in price and for KSU to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for G, GE, and KSU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Genpact Ltd (Symbol: G):



General Electric Co (Symbol: GE):



Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.98% for Genpact Ltd, 0.36% for General Electric Co, and 1.04% for Kansas City Southern.

In Wednesday trading, Genpact Ltd shares are currently up about 2%, General Electric Co shares are up about 1%, and Kansas City Southern shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

