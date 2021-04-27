Ex-Dividend Reminder: Genesis Energy, Enerplus and Enterprise Products Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/21, Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL), Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF), and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Genesis Energy L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/14/21, Enerplus Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.01 on 5/14/21, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 5/12/21. As a percentage of GEL's recent stock price of $9.50, this dividend works out to approximately 1.58%, so look for shares of Genesis Energy L.P. to trade 1.58% lower — all else being equal — when GEL shares open for trading on 4/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for ERF to open 0.19% lower in price and for EPD to open 1.92% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GEL, ERF, and EPD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Genesis Energy L.P. (Symbol: GEL):



Enerplus Corp (Symbol: ERF):



Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.32% for Genesis Energy L.P., 2.28% for Enerplus Corp, and 7.69% for Enterprise Products Partners L.P..

In Tuesday trading, Genesis Energy L.P. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Enerplus Corp shares are up about 1.8%, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

