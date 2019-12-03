Ex-Dividend Reminder: General Motors, Lear and PepsiCo

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/19, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM), Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA), and PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. General Motors Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/19/19, Lear Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/26/19, and PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.955 on 1/7/20. As a percentage of GM's recent stock price of $35.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.08%, so look for shares of General Motors Co to trade 1.08% lower — all else being equal — when GM shares open for trading on 12/5/19. Similarly, investors should look for LEA to open 0.63% lower in price and for PEP to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GM, LEA, and PEP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

General Motors Co (Symbol: GM):



Lear Corp. (Symbol: LEA):



PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.33% for General Motors Co, 2.53% for Lear Corp., and 2.81% for PepsiCo Inc.

In Tuesday trading, General Motors Co shares are currently down about 2.1%, Lear Corp. shares are down about 2.6%, and PepsiCo Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

