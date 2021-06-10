Ex-Dividend Reminder: GATX, Knoll and Iron Mountain

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/21, GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX), Knoll Inc (Symbol: KNL), and Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. GATX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/30/21, Knoll Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 6/30/21, and Iron Mountain Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6185 on 7/6/21. As a percentage of GATX's recent stock price of $97.25, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of GATX Corp to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when GATX shares open for trading on 6/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for KNL to open 0.22% lower in price and for IRM to open 1.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GATX, KNL, and IRM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

GATX Corp (Symbol: GATX):



Knoll Inc (Symbol: KNL):



Iron Mountain Inc (Symbol: IRM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.06% for GATX Corp, 0.88% for Knoll Inc, and 5.26% for Iron Mountain Inc .

In Thursday trading, GATX Corp shares are currently up about 0.8%, Knoll Inc shares are up about 0.7%, and Iron Mountain Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

