Ex-Dividend Reminder: Garmin, Harley-Davidson and Big Lots

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/19, Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG), and Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 12/31/19, Harley-Davidson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 12/27/19, and Big Lots, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/30/19. As a percentage of GRMN's recent stock price of $97.47, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Garmin Ltd to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when GRMN shares open for trading on 12/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for HOG to open 1.00% lower in price and for BIG to open 1.11% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GRMN, HOG, and BIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN):



Harley-Davidson Inc (Symbol: HOG):



Big Lots, Inc. (Symbol: BIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.34% for Garmin Ltd, 4.02% for Harley-Davidson Inc, and 4.44% for Big Lots, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Garmin Ltd shares are currently up about 0.8%, Harley-Davidson Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Big Lots, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.