Ex-Dividend Reminder: Garmin, Dominos Pizza and Wyndham Destinations

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN), Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ), and Wyndham Destinations Inc (Symbol: WYND) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Garmin Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.61 on 12/31/20, Dominos Pizza Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.78 on 12/30/20, and Wyndham Destinations Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/30/20. As a percentage of GRMN's recent stock price of $118.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of Garmin Ltd to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when GRMN shares open for trading on 12/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for DPZ to open 0.21% lower in price and for WYND to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GRMN, DPZ, and WYND, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Garmin Ltd (Symbol: GRMN):



Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ):



Wyndham Destinations Inc (Symbol: WYND):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.05% for Garmin Ltd, 0.82% for Dominos Pizza Inc., and 2.75% for Wyndham Destinations Inc.

In Thursday trading, Garmin Ltd shares are currently down about 0.6%, Dominos Pizza Inc. shares are off about 1.3%, and Wyndham Destinations Inc shares are off about 2.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.