Ex-Dividend Reminder: Gaming & Leisure Properties, TriCo Bancshares and WesBanco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/10/21, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI), TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK), and WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 6/25/21, TriCo Bancshares will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/25/21, and WesBanco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 7/1/21. As a percentage of GLPI's recent stock price of $48.02, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when GLPI shares open for trading on 6/10/21. Similarly, investors should look for TCBK to open 0.52% lower in price and for WSBC to open 0.85% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for GLPI, TCBK, and WSBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc (Symbol: GLPI):



TriCo Bancshares (Symbol: TCBK):



WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.58% for Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc, 2.07% for TriCo Bancshares , and 3.41% for WesBanco Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, TriCo Bancshares shares are off about 0.4%, and WesBanco Inc shares are down about 0.8% on the day.

