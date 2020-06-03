Ex-Dividend Reminder: FS KKR Capital, Kansas City Southern and Unifirst

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/5/20, FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK), Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU), and Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FS KKR Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 6/8/20, Kansas City Southern will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 7/8/20, and Unifirst Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/29/20. As a percentage of FSK's recent stock price of $3.86, this dividend works out to approximately 3.89%, so look for shares of FS KKR Capital Corp to trade 3.89% lower — all else being equal — when FSK shares open for trading on 6/5/20. Similarly, investors should look for KSU to open 0.26% lower in price and for UNF to open 0.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FSK, KSU, and UNF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FS KKR Capital Corp (Symbol: FSK):



Kansas City Southern (Symbol: KSU):



Unifirst Corp (Symbol: UNF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 15.54% for FS KKR Capital Corp, 1.05% for Kansas City Southern, and 0.54% for Unifirst Corp.

In Wednesday trading, FS KKR Capital Corp shares are currently up about 2.9%, Kansas City Southern shares are up about 2%, and Unifirst Corp shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

