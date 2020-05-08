Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fresh Del Monte Produce, ONE Gas and Consolidated Edison

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/12/20, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP), ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/5/20, ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 6/1/20, and Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.765 on 6/15/20. As a percentage of FDP's recent stock price of $24.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when FDP shares open for trading on 5/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for OGS to open 0.68% lower in price and for ED to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FDP, OGS, and ED, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP):



ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):



Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.80% for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc., 2.72% for ONE Gas, Inc., and 4.14% for Consolidated Edison Inc.

In Friday trading, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are currently up about 2.7%, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are up about 1.6%, and Consolidated Edison Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

