Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Resources, National Health Investors and TowneBank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/21, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI), and TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 7/15/21, National Health Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 8/6/21, and TowneBank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 7/9/21. As a percentage of BEN's recent stock price of $32.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Franklin Resources Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when BEN shares open for trading on 6/29/21. Similarly, investors should look for NHI to open 1.31% lower in price and for TOWN to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BEN, NHI, and TOWN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):



National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI):



TowneBank (Symbol: TOWN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.43% for Franklin Resources Inc, 5.24% for National Health Investors, Inc., and 2.53% for TowneBank.

In Friday trading, Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, National Health Investors, Inc. shares are off about 0.2%, and TowneBank shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

