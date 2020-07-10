Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Resources, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Oracle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/14/20, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (Symbol: BMEZ), and Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 7/27/20, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II will pay its monthly dividend of $0.10 on 7/31/20, and Oracle Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 7/28/20. As a percentage of BEN's recent stock price of $20.59, this dividend works out to approximately 1.31%, so look for shares of Franklin Resources Inc to trade 1.31% lower — all else being equal — when BEN shares open for trading on 7/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for BMEZ to open 0.46% lower in price and for ORCL to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BEN, BMEZ, and ORCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):



BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (Symbol: BMEZ):



Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.25% for Franklin Resources Inc, 5.49% for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II, and 1.68% for Oracle Corp.

In Friday trading, Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently up about 1.6%, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II shares are down about 0.1%, and Oracle Corp shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.