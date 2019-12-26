Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Resources, Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Uniti Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF), and Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 1/10/20, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.41 on 1/30/20, and Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of BEN's recent stock price of $26.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of Franklin Resources Inc to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when BEN shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for BCSF to open 2.04% lower in price and for UNIT to open 2.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for BEN, BCSF, and UNIT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):



Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (Symbol: BCSF):



Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.12% for Franklin Resources Inc, 8.16% for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc, and 10.46% for Uniti Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently up about 0.3%, Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Uniti Group Inc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

