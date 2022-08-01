Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin Electric, Matson and TriMas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/3/22, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE), Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX), and TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.195 on 8/18/22, Matson Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 9/1/22, and TriMas Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 8/11/22. As a percentage of FELE's recent stock price of $90.33, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when FELE shares open for trading on 8/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for MATX to open 0.34% lower in price and for TRS to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FELE, MATX, and TRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE):



Matson Inc (Symbol: MATX):



TriMas Corp (Symbol: TRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.86% for Franklin Electric Co., Inc., 1.36% for Matson Inc, and 0.54% for TriMas Corp.

In Monday trading, Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are currently down about 0.5%, Matson Inc shares are down about 0.4%, and TriMas Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

