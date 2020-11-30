Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franco-Nevada, Linde and Mosaic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/20, Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV), Linde plc (Symbol: LIN), and Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/17/20, Linde plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.963 on 12/17/20, and Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/17/20. As a percentage of FNV's recent stock price of $130.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Franco-Nevada Corp to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when FNV shares open for trading on 12/2/20. Similarly, investors should look for LIN to open 0.37% lower in price and for MOS to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNV, LIN, and MOS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):



Linde plc (Symbol: LIN):



Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.80% for Franco-Nevada Corp, 1.48% for Linde plc, and 0.89% for Mosaic Co .

In Monday trading, Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently off about 0.7%, Linde plc shares are up about 0.8%, and Mosaic Co shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

