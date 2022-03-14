Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franco-Nevada, Greif and Methanex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/16/22, Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV), Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF), and Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 3/31/22, Greif Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 4/1/22, and Methanex Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/31/22. As a percentage of FNV's recent stock price of $156.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Franco-Nevada Corp to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when FNV shares open for trading on 3/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for GEF to open 0.78% lower in price and for MEOH to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNV, GEF, and MEOH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):



Greif Inc (Symbol: GEF):



Methanex Corp (Symbol: MEOH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.82% for Franco-Nevada Corp, 3.12% for Greif Inc, and 0.99% for Methanex Corp.

In Monday trading, Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently off about 0.8%, Greif Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Methanex Corp shares are down about 3.1% on the day.

