Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franco-Nevada, Compass Minerals International and Occidental Petroleum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/21, Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV), Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP), and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/24/21, Compass Minerals International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 6/18/21, and Occidental Petroleum Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 7/15/21. As a percentage of FNV's recent stock price of $151.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Franco-Nevada Corp to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when FNV shares open for trading on 6/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for CMP to open 1.05% lower in price and for OXY to open 0.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNV, CMP, and OXY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):



Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP):



Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.79% for Franco-Nevada Corp, 4.20% for Compass Minerals International Inc, and 0.14% for Occidental Petroleum Corp.

In Monday trading, Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently down about 0.3%, Compass Minerals International Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

