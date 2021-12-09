Ex-Dividend Reminder: France Telecom, Camping World Holdings and Best Buy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/21, France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF), Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH), and Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. France Telecom will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.30 on 12/15/21, Camping World Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/29/21, and Best Buy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/4/22. As a percentage of FNCTF's recent stock price of $10.21, this dividend works out to approximately 2.94%, so look for shares of France Telecom to trade 2.94% lower — all else being equal — when FNCTF shares open for trading on 12/13/21. Similarly, investors should look for CWH to open 1.22% lower in price and for BBY to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNCTF, CWH, and BBY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF):



Camping World Holdings Inc (Symbol: CWH):



Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.88% for France Telecom, 4.87% for Camping World Holdings Inc, and 2.63% for Best Buy Inc.

In Thursday trading, France Telecom shares are currently off about 2%, Camping World Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Best Buy Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

