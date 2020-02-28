Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fox, Cedar Fair and Six Flags Entertainment

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/20, Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA), Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN), and Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fox Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.23 on 4/1/20, Cedar Fair LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.935 on 3/17/20, and Six Flags Entertainment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/11/20. As a percentage of FOXA's recent stock price of $30.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Fox Corp to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when FOXA shares open for trading on 3/3/20. Similarly, investors should look for FUN to open 2.09% lower in price and for SIX to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FOXA, FUN, and SIX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA):



Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN):



Six Flags Entertainment Corp (Symbol: SIX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.49% for Fox Corp, 8.36% for Cedar Fair LP, and 3.93% for Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

In Friday trading, Fox Corp shares are currently down about 1.5%, Cedar Fair LP shares are down about 3.5%, and Six Flags Entertainment Corp shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

