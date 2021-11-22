Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fortune Brands Home & Security, Yum! Brands and NextEra Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/21, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS), Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM), and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 12/15/21, Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 12/10/21, and NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 12/15/21. As a percentage of FBHS's recent stock price of $107.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when FBHS shares open for trading on 11/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for YUM to open 0.39% lower in price and for NEE to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBHS, YUM, and NEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS):



Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM):



NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.97% for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., 1.57% for Yum! Brands Inc, and 1.76% for NextEra Energy Inc.

In Monday trading, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Yum! Brands Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and NextEra Energy Inc shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

