Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors, Schneider National and L3Harris Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/20, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI), Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR), and L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/24/20, Schneider National Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.065 on 4/8/20, and L3Harris Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 3/27/20. As a percentage of FTAI's recent stock price of $14.90, this dividend works out to approximately 2.21%, so look for shares of Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC to trade 2.21% lower — all else being equal — when FTAI shares open for trading on 3/12/20. Similarly, investors should look for SNDR to open 0.37% lower in price and for LHX to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FTAI, SNDR, and LHX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI):



Schneider National Inc (Symbol: SNDR):



L3Harris Technologies Inc (Symbol: LHX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.86% for Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC, 1.48% for Schneider National Inc , and 1.77% for L3Harris Technologies Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are currently up about 4.5%, Schneider National Inc shares are up about 2%, and L3Harris Technologies Inc shares are up about 3.2% on the day.

