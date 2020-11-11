Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding and International Paper

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/13/20, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI), Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH), and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 11/30/20, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/2/20, and International Paper Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5125 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of FTAI's recent stock price of $17.88, this dividend works out to approximately 1.85%, so look for shares of Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC to trade 1.85% lower — all else being equal — when FTAI shares open for trading on 11/13/20. Similarly, investors should look for BAH to open 0.36% lower in price and for IP to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FTAI, BAH, and IP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI):



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (Symbol: BAH):



International Paper Co (Symbol: IP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.38% for Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC, 1.42% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., and 4.18% for International Paper Co.

In Wednesday trading, Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are currently trading flat, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. shares are up about 0.7%, and International Paper Co shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

