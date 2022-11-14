Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fortis, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings and Amgen

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/16/22, Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH), and Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.565 on 12/1/22, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 12/9/22, and Amgen Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.94 on 12/8/22. As a percentage of FTS's recent stock price of $40.23, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of Fortis Inc to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when FTS shares open for trading on 11/16/22. Similarly, investors should look for LH to open 0.29% lower in price and for AMGN to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FTS, LH, and AMGN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Symbol: LH):



Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.62% for Fortis Inc, 1.16% for Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and 2.70% for Amgen Inc.

In Monday trading, Fortis Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings shares are off about 0.1%, and Amgen Inc shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

