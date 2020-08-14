Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fortis, Consolidated Edison and Etrade Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/20, Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS), Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED), and Etrade Financial Corporation (Symbol: ETFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fortis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4775 on 9/1/20, Consolidated Edison Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.765 on 9/15/20, and Etrade Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 8/25/20. As a percentage of FTS's recent stock price of $40.35, this dividend works out to approximately 1.18%, so look for shares of Fortis Inc to trade 1.18% lower — all else being equal — when FTS shares open for trading on 8/18/20. Similarly, investors should look for ED to open 1.05% lower in price and for ETFC to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FTS, ED, and ETFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fortis Inc (Symbol: FTS):



Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED):



Etrade Financial Corporation (Symbol: ETFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.73% for Fortis Inc, 4.19% for Consolidated Edison Inc, and 1.04% for Etrade Financial Corporation.

In Friday trading, Fortis Inc shares are currently off about 1.1%, Consolidated Edison Inc shares are off about 1%, and Etrade Financial Corporation shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

