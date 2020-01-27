Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ford Motor, First Republic Bank and American Campus Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/29/20, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC), and American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 3/2/20, First Republic Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 2/13/20, and American Campus Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 2/14/20. As a percentage of F's recent stock price of $8.87, this dividend works out to approximately 1.69%, so look for shares of Ford Motor Co. to trade 1.69% lower — all else being equal — when F shares open for trading on 1/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for FRC to open 0.17% lower in price and for ACC to open 1.01% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for F, FRC, and ACC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F):



First Republic Bank (Symbol: FRC):



American Campus Communities Inc (Symbol: ACC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.77% for Ford Motor Co. , 0.68% for First Republic Bank , and 4.03% for American Campus Communities Inc.

In Monday trading, Ford Motor Co. shares are currently down about 1.5%, First Republic Bank shares are off about 1.5%, and American Campus Communities Inc shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

