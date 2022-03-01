Ex-Dividend Reminder: FNB, Apple Hospitality REIT and Hancock Whitney

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/22, FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FNB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/15/22, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.05 on 3/15/22, and Hancock Whitney Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/15/22. As a percentage of FNB's recent stock price of $13.29, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of FNB Corp to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when FNB shares open for trading on 3/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.28% lower in price and for HWC to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNB, APLE, and HWC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



Hancock Whitney Corp (Symbol: HWC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.61% for FNB Corp, 3.38% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, and 1.95% for Hancock Whitney Corp.

In Tuesday trading, FNB Corp shares are currently off about 1%, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Hancock Whitney Corp shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.