Ex-Dividend Reminder: FMC, Amdocs and Nucor

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC), Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX), and Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FMC Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 7/21/22, Amdocs Ltd. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.395 on 7/29/22, and Nucor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 8/11/22. As a percentage of FMC's recent stock price of $108.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%, so look for shares of FMC Corp. to trade 0.49% lower — all else being equal — when FMC shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for DOX to open 0.47% lower in price and for NUE to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FMC, DOX, and NUE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC):



Amdocs Ltd. (Symbol: DOX):



Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.96% for FMC Corp., 1.88% for Amdocs Ltd., and 1.80% for Nucor Corp..

In Monday trading, FMC Corp. shares are currently trading flat, Amdocs Ltd. shares are off about 1%, and Nucor Corp. shares are trading flat on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.