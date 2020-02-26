Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fluor, Sherwin-Williams and TransAlta

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/20, Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR), Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), and TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fluor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/2/20, Sherwin-Williams Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.34 on 3/13/20, and TransAlta Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0425 on 4/1/20. As a percentage of FLR's recent stock price of $12.02, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Fluor Corp. to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when FLR shares open for trading on 2/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for SHW to open 0.24% lower in price and for TAC to open 0.52% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLR, SHW, and TAC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fluor Corp. (Symbol: FLR):



Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW):



TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.33% for Fluor Corp., 0.96% for Sherwin-Williams Co , and 2.07% for TransAlta Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Fluor Corp. shares are currently off about 2.8%, Sherwin-Williams Co shares are up about 1%, and TransAlta Corp shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

