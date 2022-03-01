Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flowers Foods, PepsiCo and Dana

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/22, Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO), PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP), and Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flowers Foods, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 3/18/22, PepsiCo Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.075 on 3/31/22, and Dana Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/25/22. As a percentage of FLO's recent stock price of $27.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when FLO shares open for trading on 3/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for PEP to open 0.66% lower in price and for DAN to open 0.55% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLO, PEP, and DAN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (Symbol: FLO):



PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP):



Dana Inc (Symbol: DAN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.06% for Flowers Foods, Inc., 2.62% for PepsiCo Inc, and 2.19% for Dana Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Flowers Foods, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.1%, PepsiCo Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Dana Inc shares are off about 1.7% on the day.

