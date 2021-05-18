Ex-Dividend Reminder: FLIR Systems, Pitney Bowes and Raytheon Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/21, FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR), Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI), and Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FLIR Systems, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 6/4/21, Pitney Bowes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/7/21, and Raytheon Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 6/17/21. As a percentage of FLIR's recent stock price of $57.34, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when FLIR shares open for trading on 5/20/21. Similarly, investors should look for PBI to open 0.63% lower in price and for RTX to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLIR, PBI, and RTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR):



Pitney Bowes Inc (Symbol: PBI):



Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for FLIR Systems, Inc., 2.52% for Pitney Bowes Inc, and 2.36% for Raytheon Technologies Corp.

In Tuesday trading, FLIR Systems, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Pitney Bowes Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Raytheon Technologies Corp shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.