Ex-Dividend Reminder: FLIR Systems, Barnes Group and Scotts Miracle-Gro

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/19, FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR), Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B), and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FLIR Systems, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 12/6/19, Barnes Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/10/19, and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 12/10/19. As a percentage of FLIR's recent stock price of $53.21, this dividend works out to approximately 0.32%, so look for shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. to trade 0.32% lower — all else being equal — when FLIR shares open for trading on 11/25/19. Similarly, investors should look for B to open 0.27% lower in price and for SMG to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLIR, B, and SMG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (Symbol: FLIR):



Barnes Group Inc. (Symbol: B):



Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (Symbol: SMG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.28% for FLIR Systems, Inc., 1.09% for Barnes Group Inc., and 2.25% for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co .

In Thursday trading, FLIR Systems, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.1%, Barnes Group Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and Scotts Miracle-Gro Co shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

