Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flex LNG, Amcor and Triton International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/7/22, Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR), and Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flex LNG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/13/22, Amcor plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 9/28/22, and Triton International Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 9/22/22. As a percentage of FLNG's recent stock price of $33.66, this dividend works out to approximately 2.23%, so look for shares of Flex LNG Ltd to trade 2.23% lower — all else being equal — when FLNG shares open for trading on 9/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for AMCR to open 1.00% lower in price and for TRTN to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLNG, AMCR, and TRTN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG):



Amcor plc (Symbol: AMCR):



Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.91% for Flex LNG Ltd, 4.00% for Amcor plc, and 4.35% for Triton International Ltd.

In Tuesday trading, Flex LNG Ltd shares are currently up about 0.1%, Amcor plc shares are trading flat, and Triton International Ltd shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

